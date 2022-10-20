Bree Blackstaffe and her dog. Photo: Submitted

Trail police ask for help locating missing woman

Bree Blackstaffe may be travelling to Kelowna or the wooded areas around Rossland

Police are asking the public for help in locating a missing 38-year-old Trail woman.

Bree Blackstaffe was first reported missing on Wednesday, Oct. 19 by a concerned friend, according to Trail RCMP.

The friend last spoke to Bree over a text conversation and police have been unable to locate or contact her to confirm her whereabouts and well-being.

Blackstaffe may be travelling to Kelowna or somewhere in the surrounding wilderness near Rossland, B.C.

She is described as 175 cm in height, 70.5 kg in weight with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Blackstaffe may be driving a 1999 maroon/brown Subaru station wagon with a grey passenger side front fender. Her vehicle may display a Yukon licence plate.

Search and Rescue has begun searching forested areas around Rossland in an effort to locate her or her vehicle.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Blackstaffe or her vehicle, please contact the Trail RCMP at 250-364-2566.

