Cst. Steven Murchie is slated for his next appearance in the Rossland courthouse on Sept. 17. (Trail Times file photo)

Trail RCMP officer accused of criminal harassment, forcible entry

BCPS: The charges against Murchie date between 2017 and 2020

A Trail RCMP officer is facing charges of breach of trust according to the BC Prosecution Service (BCPS).

Charges against Cst. Steven Allan Murchie were annouced on Wednesday. Murchie is being charged with breach of trust in connection with the duties of his office, criminal harassment, and forcible entry.

The charges involve allegations of misconduct against two individuals between January 2017 and May 2020 at or near Trail.

The charges were sworn in at the Rossland courthouse on July 3.

Murchie’s next appearance is scheduled for Sept. 17 in Rossland Provincial Court.

A ban on publication of the names of those involved in the alleged misconduct has been ordered by the court.

As this matter is now before the court, additional information will not be released at this time.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Man found dead on Lake Country trail identified as Hollywood actor
Next story
Feds announce $8.3M to deal with ‘ghost’ fishing gear in B.C. waters

Just Posted

Portraits celebrating Syilx culture now on display at Kelowna International Airport

Sheldon Pierre Louis’ art will be on display at YLW from now until July 2021

Man found dead on Lake Country trail identified as Hollywood actor

GoFundMe campaign launched for man found dead at summit of Spion Kop

Missing Lake Country man found safe

The 65-year-old, reported missing July 4, has been located safe and sound

Sunflower Highway, art initiative to connect Fraser Valley, Thompson-Nicola and Okanagan

Sunflowers made out of reclaimed materials will be installed on public art trails

Kelowna’s Gotham Nightclub set to reopen Friday

Gotham will be the second club to reopen in Kelowna amid COVID-19

The pandemic is widening Canada’s workplace gender gap

Gender pay gap is incentivizing fathers to work while mothers watch children, a new B.C. study has found

Ex-Okanagan Mountie forfeits 20 days’ pay after sexual misconduct review

A former Vernon RCMP constable made sexual comments, grabbed genitals of male officer in two incidents 10 years ago

Security guard assaulted in Kamloops park thanks police, public for quick arrest

Glen Warner, 71, was attacked on July 2 by a man who was asked by Warner to not smoke

After slow start, Summerland sees more tourism activity

Majority of visitors come from within British Columbia

COLUMN: A July update from MP Gray

Kelowna-Lake Country MP Tracy Gray’s column

Deer and moose die after being chased by dogs in South Okanagan

BC conservation officers are asking the public to control their pets

3 people dead in Prince George motel fire

Fire personnel believe the blaze was suspicious although investigation in early stages

B.C. sets terms to review police, mental health, race relations

MLAs to recommend Police Act changes by May 2021

Trail RCMP officer accused of criminal harassment, forcible entry

BCPS: The charges against Murchie date between 2017 and 2020

Most Read