Facebook

Facebook

Trailer bursts into flames on Coquihalla

The fire was extinguished about 12:30 p.m. Monday

Drivers travelling on the Coquihalla Highway, Monday morning, witnessed a trailer burst into flames near Ladner Creek.

The trailer which appeared not to be attached to a truck caught fire about 11 a.m.

Several vehicles and people were at the side of the road working to extinguish the flames.

A witness reported the fire to be out by 12:30 p.m.

One lane southbound was closed while emergency crews were on scene.

READ MORE: July Mountain wildfire 1 kilometre away from Coq Highway

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Coquihalla Highway

Previous story
Barbecues banned in Central Okanagan parks
Next story
Day 7 of Sicamous Two Mile Road wildfire brings a bit of good news

Just Posted

The coalition was formed after an LGBTQ2S+ community town hall was hosted to hold MP Tracy Gray accountable for voting against a conversion therapy ban. (Black Press file photo)
LGBTQ2S+ coalition demands public apology from Kelowna-Lake Country MP

Okanagan Indian Band kids recently enjoyed a fun, safe day on the lake thanks to the donation of lifejackets for the children. (Vernon Recreation Services photo)
Okanagan Indian Band kids buoyed by lifejacket donation

Facebook
Trailer bursts into flames on Coquihalla

The heat warnings come after many areas in the region are battling wildfires and drought from the lack of rain. (Pexels)
More heat warnings coming for B.C.’s Southern Interior: Environment Canada