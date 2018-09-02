Kelowna firefighters had to deal with a structure fire this evening, that ended with a fifth-wheel trailer being destroyed by the flames. File photo

Trailer destroyed by fire

Occupant safe, but firefighters unable to save fifth-wheel

At about 5:50 p.m. the Kelowna Fire Department dispatch centre received a report of a structure on fire on Morrison Road.

Firefighters arrived on scene to a large fifth wheel trailer engulfed in flames. First arriving crews protected a nearby trailer and knocked down the flames, though the burning trailer was destroyed.

The lone occupant of the trailer got out safely and there were no injuries from the fire, which started from hot oil during cooking.

Kelowna Fire’s initial response was composed of 18 personnel in four engines, a rescue truck and command unit. BC Ambulance Service, RCMP and FortisBC also attended the scene.

Steve Kidd
Senior reporter, Penticton Western News
