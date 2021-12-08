The Kelowna RCMP and Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers are looking for help in locating this trailer that was stolen from Kelowna's Lower Mission area on Dec. 1, 2021. (Crime Stoppers photo)

Trailers carrying $20K worth of equipment stolen in Kelowna, Lake Country

The RCMP and Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers are looking to hear from anyone with information on the thefts

Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers is asking the public for help in locating a pair of trailers stolen from Lake Country and Kelowna, each containing up to $20,000 in equipment.

On Dec. 1, a cargo trailer was stolen from the Lower Mission area of Kelowna. The trailer is described as a 2022 RC model RDLX and held roughly $20,000 worth of cleaning supplies. The trailer is about 15 feet long and had minor damage on the cargo door.

Then on Monday, Dec. 6, the Lake Country RCMP received a report from a resident whose trailer was stolen from a construction site in the 10,000 block of Beacon Hill Drive. The trailer held $15,000 to $20,000 worth of tools.

The trailer is described as a black 2017 Mirage tandem box trailer with B.C. plate 45929U. The trailer has a company logo that reads Premier Craft Homes on the side.

A neighbour’s security camera caught the trailer being towed by a newer light-coloured SUV on Dec. 4 at 12:20 a.m.

Anyone with information regarding either trailer theft is urged to contact their local RCMP detachment or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or crimestoppers.net.

