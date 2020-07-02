Heavy equipment is on scene trying to resolve flooding which closed the Trans-Canada Highway west of Revelstoke. (Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure/Twitter)

Trans-Canada Highway closed due to flooding west of Revelstoke

Heavy equipment is on scene trying to reopen the road to traffic

The Trans-Canada Highway is closed west of Revelstoke due to flooding.

Drive BC reports highway crews are on scene assesing the flooding which is approximately 15 km west of Revelstoke in the vicinity of Victor Lake Provincial Park.

The highway was closed at approximately 8 a.m.

According to Drive BC’s Twitter account, they will have more information on the flooding by noon.

Read More: Heavy rain in Okanagan results in slowest start to fire season in four years

Read More: COVID-19: Should non-medical masks be mandatory in Canada?

Photos posted to Twitter by the B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infratructure’s Rocky Mountain Division show heavy equipment on scene, clearing ditches as a curtain of water and debris flows across the highway.


jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

News

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Undercover operation exposes prominent human trafficking problem in Greater Victoria
Next story
Canada Day tractor incident kills three children, injures seven in Quebec

Just Posted

Travellers required to wear masks: Kelowna International Airport

Masks or face coverings are required at all times at the airport

Heavy rain in Okanagan results in slowest start to fire season in four years

119 hectares of land burned so far this year, compared to 991 ha in 2019, and 3,835 ha in 2018

Two rescued from tipped sailboat near Casa Loma

The two men were quickly brought to shore by a marine rescue crew

New cherry packing facility to open near Ellison Lake this weekend

Despite a lacklustre cherry crop this year, Jealous Fruits is opening its new state-of-the-art packing facility

Petition calling for Kelowna Mountie to be fired, charged nears 350K signatures

Const. Lacey Browning was caught on camera dragging a UBCO student down a hall during a wellness check

WATCH: RCMP brass addresses mental health response in Southeast District

Southeast District Commander, Chief Supt. Brad Haugli is expected to address the current climate of policing in the community

Canada Day tractor incident kills three children, injures seven in Quebec

The tractor driver has been arrested following the accident

Trans-Canada Highway closed due to flooding west of Revelstoke

Heavy equipment is on scene trying to reopen the road to traffic

Undercover operation exposes prominent human trafficking problem in Greater Victoria

VicPD’s Operation No More took place in mid-June at a local hotel

Dog rescued from rocky ledge in Summerland

Penticton Search and Rescue members perform high angle rescue

Tsilhqot’in Nation demands meeting with feds on declining Fraser River chinook stocks

The Nation wants to partner with DFO to rebuild and recover the stocks

PHOTOS: Dual rallies take over Legislature lawn on Canada Day

Resist Canada 153 highlighted colonization and genocide, Unify the People called COVID a hoax

Gov. General honours Canadians for bravery, volunteer service

Five categories of winners presented on Canada Day

COVID-19: Should non-medical masks be mandatory in Canada?

New poll shows Canadians are divided on the rules around mandatory masks

Most Read