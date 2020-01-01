Snow piling up on the railings overnight after Environment Canada issued a heavy snowfall warning for the area. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

Trans Canada Highway closed east and west of Revelstoke

The highway will open around noon to the west and 1 p.m. to the east-DriveBC

The Trans Canada Highway is closed east and west of Revelstoke for avalanche control work.

To the east, there is avalanche control work being done at Three Valley Gap until 12 p.m., to the west there is work between the Illecillewaet Brake Check and the west boundary of Glacier National Park.

DriveBC is saying the highway will be closed until 1 p.m. between Revelstoke and Golden.

There is also a road condition warning in place for Highway 23 south, as there is compact snow and potentially slippery sections as well as limited visibility due to fog.

On top of that, the Upper Arrow Lakes Ferry is experiencing 20 minute delays due to heavy snowfall.

For live information, see DriveBC.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Lower taxes, new RRSP rules among 2020 changes in Canada

Just Posted

First 2020 baby for interior born in Kelowna

The baby girl was born at 6:02 a.m. at Kelowna General Hospital

Here’s what to do in Kelowna on New Year’s Day

Brunches, ice skating, dinner all occurring around Kelowna in celebration of the New Year

Police incident closes Bennett bridge in Kelowna temporarily

Motorists warned they may expect delays due to congestion

Kelowna’s Nolan Foote helps Canada secure win over Czech Republic at World Juniors

Foote blasted a one-timer into the net past Czech goalie Lukas Parik to help extend team’s early lead in game

Kelowna resident Mary Cole-Minett celebrates 100th birthday

Wednesday will mark the second 20’s decade that Minett has lived in

B.C.’s first baby of 2020 arrives in New Westminster

Child was born at 12:01 a.m. at Royal Columbian Hospital

Straight from Dehart

Save-On beverage can display is an award winner

Lower taxes, new RRSP rules among 2020 changes in Canada

$75 credit for digital news subscriptions and no more federal carbon tax in Alberta, too

New year, no power: Thousands in B.C. Interior in the dark after snowstorm

More snow is expected in the southern and central interiors

Morning start: How to make and keep your New Year’s resolutions

Your morning start: Fun fact, weather, and video of the day

Long-running hit stage show We Will Rock You coming to South Okanagan

A mild-mannered high school English teacher by day, Kevin Doe’s nighttime alter-ego… Continue reading

First 2020 baby for Interior Health born in Kelowna

The baby girl was born at 6:02 a.m. at Kelowna General Hospital

Shuswap church reaches out to fellow church in Texas after shooting

Leader offers support because Salmon Arm church experienced a similar tragedy in April

Penticton RCMP press charges following alleged car-jacking

Jesse William Shawcross facing numerous charges after allegedly stealing five vehicles, fleeing

Most Read