Trans-Canada Highway closed east of Sicamous due to accident

Estimated time of opening is 8 p.m.

The Trans-Canada Highways is closed in both directions approximately 10 km east of Sicamous due to a vehicle accident at Myllinemi Rd between Sicamous and Malakwa.

The estimated timeline for re-openingthe highway to traffic is 8 p.m., though that timeline may change depending on cleanup efforts.

Reports on social media suggest traffic may now be slowly moving, but motorists should expect delays.

