Update: Driver of minivan suffers non life-threatening injuries

The accident took place at approximately 1 p.m.

Accident 4 km West of Chase around 1pm wednesday afternoon sending one to Hospital. (Rick Koch Photo)

Update: 3:35 p.m. March 21

According to the Chase RCMP the collision took place at approximately 1 p.m. when an eastbound minivan crossed the centre line colliding head on with a semi-truck.

The man driving the van was taken to Royal Inland Hospital with non life-threatening injuries. The driver of the semi truck was not injured.

The collision took place approximately 500 metres west of Chief Neskonlith Drive.

The RCMP have not yet determined the cause of the accident but say road conditions and weather were not a factor.

Update: 3:00 p.m. March 21

Drive B.C. reports the highway has reopened to single-lane alternating traffic.

Original story

The Trans-Canada Highway is closed two kilometres west of Chase due to a vehicle incident.

Drive BC reports there is no estimated time of reopening and no detour available. The next Drive BC update is scheduled for 3 p.m.

More to come.

