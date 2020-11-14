The Trans-Canada Highway is closed at Three Valley Gap. (Emcon Services/Facebook)

Trans-Canada Highway closed west of Revelstoke

A vehicle incident at Three Valley Gap has closed the highway.

The Trans-Canada Highway is closed near Three Valley Gap west of Revelstoke due to a vehicle incident.

Drive BC reports the highway is closed in both directions due to an incident between the Rutherford-Three Valley Rest Area and the Three Valley Frontage Road.

Drive BC reported the closure shortly after 7 a.m. An assessment of the scene is in progress. No detour is available.

Road conditions

