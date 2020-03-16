Trans-Canada highway traffic disrupted west of Chase

The highway is reduced to single-lane alternating traffic following an early-morning collision.

The Trans-Canada Highway has reopened after an early morning collision disrupted traffic west of Chase.

A collision at approximately 4 a.m. closed the highway approximately six kilometres west of Chase. According to highway maintenance contractor AIM Roads, single-lane alternating traffic was being allowed through the scene of the crash a few hours later and the highway reopened completely shortly before 11 a.m.

DriveBC reports the incident took place between Ska-halish Drive and Chief Neskonlith Drive. Motorists travelling through the area were being advised to slow down and exercise caution as traffic control workers are in the area.

