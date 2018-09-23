Trans Canada now open west of Chase, ‘heavy delays’

Few details available about crash that closed Trans Canada Highway west of Chase Sunday, Sept. 23

An accident that closed the Trans Canada Highway west of Chase is now clear.

DriveBC said the incident occurred about eight kilometres west of Chase Sunday, Sept. 23. Drivers should expect “heavy delays due to congestion.”

OPEN – #BCHwy1 now fully open to traffic 8 km west of #ChaseBC after previous vehicle incident. Expect heavy delays due to congestion. — Drive BC (@DriveBC) September 23, 2018

Related: Crashes reach ‘all-time high’ across B.C.:ICBC

The cause of the accident, as well as information about any resulting injuries, is not yet known.

@VernonNews

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.