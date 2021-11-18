Construction of the Trans Mountain Pipeline is pictured near Hope, B.C., Monday, Oct. 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Construction of the Trans Mountain Pipeline is pictured near Hope, B.C., Monday, Oct. 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Trans Mountain pipeline still down after storm, company working to ‘mitigate’ supply impacts

Trans Mountain said that starting up the pipeline again would require a geotechnical analysis

Trans Mountain said it is still working to get its pipeline up and running after it was shutdown following extensive flooding and landslides across the southern half of B.C.

The company said that it is focusing its efforts on the stretch between Chilliwack and Merritt where the storm had the greatest impact.

“While a number of activities are underway simultaneously, a key priority is to get access to the affected areas, and we are actively assisting the BC Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure with getting roads cleared,” Trans Mountain said in a Thursday (Nov. 18) update.

“Crews continued to make progress yesterday with assessments of the pipeline by air and on the ground, but access to some areas is still hampered by debris and washed-out roads and bridges.”

Trans Mountain said that starting up the pipeline again would require a geotechnical analysis of slope stability.

“There are some areas where Trans Mountain will need to restore cover over the pipe or make other repairs to ensure integrity of the line where it has been exposed due to flooding,” the company stated.

The company said it is working with its shippers to “mitigate” any supply impacts of the pipeline being shut down.

Crews working on the expansion project in the Coquihalla and Merritt region have been redeployed to getting the original pipeline up and running. Beds at Trans Mountain’s Merritt Camp Community are available to first responders and Indigenous communities in the area.

