Trans Mountain seeks permanent injunction against protesters in court

Trans Mountain has faced fierce opposition in its efforts to complete construction at two terminals

A lawyer for Trans Mountain says an anti-pipeline activist showed up at a work site in Burnaby, after a judge ordered an interim injunction on Friday.

Maureen Killoran told the B.C. Supreme Court the woman was given a written order when she came up to a gate at the Burnaby Terminal on Monday but responded that she wanted to get arrested.

Trans Mountain was granted the interim injunction as it tries to prevent protesters from blocking two work sites.

PHOTOS: Rival protests highlight B.C.’s divide over pipeline project

Killoran says the RCMP arrived and spoke with the unidentified woman who was joined by three other protesters but they all left the terminal.

Trans Mountain has faced fierce opposition in its efforts to complete construction at two terminals.

Protesters have packed the courtroom as the company seeks a permanent injunction against blockades after the current order expires today.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATED: Alaska State Troopers say recovery of B.C. climber too dangerous
Next story
Excessive speeding rampant in Central Okanagan

Just Posted

B.C.’s new speculation tax could delay massive Kelowna hotel project

Developer says timing of 33-storey tower will be pushed back if tax, or ‘spectre of tax,’ remains

Economic outlook projects stable growth for B.C.

But economist says new NDP housing taxes pose concern

Excessive speeding rampant in Central Okanagan

Kelowna RCMP net several excessive speeders during course of the past week

Money being raised for family of Kelowna fire victim

A Go Fund Me Account has been set up for the family of Loree Dubuque, who died Monday

National Geographic photojournalist to visit UBCO

Kelowna - Jo-Anne McArthur will be at the university March 19 to 23

VIDEO: B.C. conservation officer gets wakeup call by moose

‘This may have crossed the line’

#LeaveYourPhoneAlone: Driver caught using device twice within 7 minutes

In other case, police nab drivers texting side by side

NDP’s Singh rejects terrorism, preaches ‘love, courage’

Questions swirl after reports he attended rally for violent religious leader three years ago in California

Trump’s new economic aide calls Trudeau ‘crazy’ lefty

Cable-TV personality Larry Kudlow named new director of White House National Economic Council

Letter: Receiving the absolute best of care

Kelowna letter-writer says they received top notch care at KGH

Big Air Miles win at Downtown Kelowna Safeway

Loyal customer wins one of 20 prizes across Canada

VIDEO: Woman’s story goes viral after helping bloody senior she found on B.C. street

‘I hope next time someone is in need of help, we all will jump in and do our part,’ Mariam Roya urges others

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

B.C. woman wins lottery spot in New York City marathon

Williams Lake’s Jen French was one of 120,000 people in the running for a marathon spot

Most Read