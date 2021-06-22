Pipes for the Trans Mountain pipeline project are seen at a storage facility near Hope, B.C., Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. A federal regulator says it has lifted a stop work order on tree cutting and grass mowing work along the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project route. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Trans Mountain tree cutting can resume as stop-work order on pipeline route lifts

Pipeline has plan to correct oversight of its contractors that could pose threats to nesting birds

A federal regulator has lifted a stop-work order on tree cutting and grass mowing along the route of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project.

The Canada Energy Regulator says in a statement Trans Mountain has submitted a plan to correct deficiencies in the oversight of its contractors that could pose threats to nesting birds.

The regulator, which enforces safety and environmental guidelines for pipeline projects, issued a stop-work order on June 3 following investigations of tree-clearing work in suburban Vancouver area that could have impacted nesting birds.

The regulator says Trans Mountain’s plans now include improving field procedures to protect nesting birds and increasing direct supervision of its contractors.

Trans Mountain says in a statement the plan it filed to the regulator includes implementing enhanced communication, supervision and training measures before restarting pipeline clearing work.

The $12.6-billion expansion project will triple existing pipeline capacity to about 890,000 barrels per day of oil products, including diluted bitumen, lighter crude and refined fuel.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Activists work to ensure Trans Mountain won’t get insurance

energy sectoroil and gasTrans Mountain pipeline

Previous story
Closed Canadian border leaves Point Roberts’ only grocery store on verge of closure
Next story
2 Vernon Mounties bear maced, assaulted

Just Posted

BC Wildfire map
2 Okanagan wildfires now under control

(Pexels/Contributed)
FC Tigers’ first-ever women’s soccer team has first match in Kelowna

Hundreds of people gathered at Kelowna’s City Park on June 4 to honour the lives of the 215 Indigenous children whose remains were discovered at the former grounds of the Kamloops Indian Residential School in May. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
City of Kelowna adopts new commitments to advance Truth and Reconciliation

Illicit drugs, weapons and money were seized from a Lower Mission home on Friday, June 18. (Kelowna RCMP)
Kelowna RCMP seize illicit drugs, guns, money in Lower Mission home