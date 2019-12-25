A cat on the transformer before it blew. (Lake Country BC ~ one community Facebook photo)

Transformer blows, kills cat in Lake Country

The cat climbed up the pole and came into contact with live equipment, causing a brief power outage

A transformer blew in Lake Country this morning, killing a cat that had made its way up the power pole.

Around 10:30 a.m. crews responded to the blown transformer at Lodge Road and Sherman Drive.

Members of the Facebook group Lake Country ~ one community said the cat died and was taken away by fire crews.

According to BC Hydro, the cat climbed up the pole and came into contact with live equipment, resulting in the blown fuse and a loud bang.

Seven customers were without power from 10:30 a.m. until just after noon.

The Lake Country Fire Department was not available for comment.

READ MORE: Okanagan Spirits fundraiser provides 981 meals at Kelowna’s Gospel Mission

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Queen addresses bumpy year while Harry and Megan celebrate Christmas in Canada
Next story
UPDATE: Second earthquake hits off north coast of Vancouver Island, Christmas Day

Just Posted

Transformer blows, kills cat in Lake Country

The cat climbed up the pole and came into contact with live equipment, causing a brief power outage

Okanagan Spirits fundraiser provides 981 meals at Kelowna’s Gospel Mission

A portion of the sales of some Laird of Fintry Lottery Release Whisky went to the Gospel Mission

Gerry Christmas, Okanagan!

Okanagan man embraces his family name and its accompanying holiday spirit

5 things to do after opening your presents on Christmas Day in Kelowna

Several local businesses are spreading cheer through the holiday

RCMP rescue dog from ledge in Peachland

‘The owner and dog were both very happy to be reunited’

QUIZ: How much do you know about Christmas?

Put your knowledge of the holiday to the test with these 20 questions

Police call survival of crash victim “a Christmas miracle”

The SUV plunged 60 feet towards the Similkameen River and then flew into the air

Bull dog stolen from homeless man in Vernon

$500 reward offered for return of Lars; possible sightings in Kelowna

Queen addresses bumpy year while Harry and Megan celebrate Christmas in Canada

Prince Harry, his wife, Meghan and son are rumoured to be in B.C.

Surfing Santas ride waves along Florida’s Space Coast

The ride took place Christmas Eve on Coco Beach

UPDATE: Second earthquake hits off north coast of Vancouver Island, Christmas Day

A 6.2 magnitude quake was recorded Christmas Eve

Few flurries forecast for Christmas Day in Okanagan-Shuswap, no highway closures

Normal winter driving conditions so far with slippery sections on Coquihalla

Summerland church once offered Merry Xmas greeting

Shortened form was used on a sign at the Methodist Church in 1915.

Tulameen B.C. isolated for days after snow storm

A late December blizzard isolated a small B.C. community for several days.… Continue reading

Most Read