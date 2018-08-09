Transients and garbage litter Kelowna property

Several tents are set up on private property off of Highway 97

At the end of McCurdy Road just of Highway 97 in Kelowna, lies a mound of trash.

From mattress to baby strollers, to pails of oil, to old couches, the piece of private property has become an illegal dump site.

Despite the no trespassing signs, several people are living on the land in tents and makeshift homes.

RELATED: Illegal dump site near West Kelowna is finally clean

A barn that sits on the property belongs to the City of Kelowna and Bylaw Services Manger David Gazley, says the area has been the site of illegal dumping for some time now.

“Civic Operations is looking into cleaning it in the next few days, I believe.”

As far as the transient camps, they are on private land and while the city is investigating the owner of the property must be the one to take steps to remove the individuals.

“If the owner does not we can issue tickets for misuse of zone under the Zoning Bylaw and Unsightly Premises – under the Good Neighbour Bylaw,” said Gazley.

RCMP can step in at the request of the owner if those living on the property refuse to leave.

REALTED: Peachland volunteers tackle squatters mess

Garbage also litters Mill Creek which would fall under the Regional District of the Central Okanagan’s waste reduction program, where as the City of Kelowna must maintain their own properties.

According to Gazley, this case the city is now aware of the magnitude of the issue.

If you see someone illegally dumping garbage, report them but calling the BC Conservation Report All Poachers and Polluters (RAPP) line at 1-800-465-4336.

