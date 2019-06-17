Transit a high council priority for viable Lake Country

Annual BC Transit agreement to come before council on Tuesday

The District of Lake Country is looking to continue its service with BC Transit — something that provides a valued service within the community.

The Annual Operating Agreement between the district and BC Transit will come to the table for council authorization on Tuesday.

The District of Lake Country would contribute a 5.7 per cent share, or $713,024, to the District for Kelowna Conventional Transit Service to cover the regional costs of BC Transit’s services totalling $5,482,866.

READ MORE: Okanagan cities to celebrate B.C. Transit Driver Appreciation Day

The cost to the district for Community Transit Service runs $106,035, or 6.17 per cent of the total regional costs.

Both items are within the district’s budget.

If the agreement fails to receive approval, the district would not be able to provide its own transit service for its community as it does not have the capacity, a report reads.

“The service is an integral part of providing equitable and accessible transportation services to the public,” community services manager Jamie McEwan wrote in the report to council.

Transit service has been set as a strategic priority by Lake Country council for 2019. Council looks to enhance transit service and continue working to create a more sustainable Lake Country, while improving access to transit stops.

READ MORE: Okanagan man banned from BC Transit services

Previous story
Police seek two suspects and car after stabbing in Kelowna
Next story
Top classic car show cruises back into the South Okanagan

Just Posted

Community comes together for Easter Seals Camp Winfield

On June 15, the community of Lake Country came out to help raise funds for Easter Seals Camp Winfield

Lake Country residents soon to decide future of problematic intersection

The intersection on Highway 97 has been troublesome for years

Indigenous festival co-creator looking to build traditional Okanagan event

The inaugural Okanagan Indigenous Music and Arts Festival is July 6 and 7

A Kelowna medical research company needs adults with autism spectrum disorder for a study

Three-hundred-fifty patients worldwide will participate in the study

Father’s Day in Kelowna recap: cars, bars and … ‘chew chew’ trains

Good job, pops. Keep it up, or you’re getting a coffee mug next year

PHOTOS: Elusive ‘ghost whale’ surfaces near Campbell River

Ecotourism operator captures images of the rare white orca

Officials remain optimistic in the face of closure of Shuswap’s Waterway Houseboats

Sicamous mayor and chamber of commerce concerned for staff who lost jobs

B.C. church’s Pride flag defaced for second time in 12 days

Delta’s Ladner United Church says it will continue to fly the flag for Pride month

Vehicle smashes sign and cars in a parking lot in South Okanagan

Driver of a Ford Expedition lost control, crashing into two other vehicles

Police probe report of shooting as Raptors rally continues

There were reports of a woman being injured at the event that celebrates the team’s NBA title win

Fatal motorcycle crash in South Okanagan

Motorcycle operator drove into a barb wire fence on Enterprise Way before stopping

Top classic car show cruises back into the South Okanagan

Peach City Beach Cruise runs June 21 to 23 in Penticton

North Okanagan adds wildfire protection

“The important message we would like to get out is that there are actions that people can take to make their homes less susceptible to the threat of wildfires”

Dangerous driving in Keremeos and Vernon nets jail time

Gary Patrick Richard will serve 73 days in jail for dangerous driving and other offences

Most Read