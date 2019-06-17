Transit a high council priority for viable Lake Country

Annual BC Transit agreement to come before council on Tuesday

The District of Lake Country is looking to continue its service with BC Transit — something that provides a valued service within the community.

The Annual Operating Agreement between the district and BC Transit will come to the table for council authorization on Tuesday.

The District of Lake Country would contribute a 5.7 per cent share, or $713,024, to the District for Kelowna Conventional Transit Service to cover the regional costs of BC Transit’s services totalling $5,482,866.

The cost to the district for Community Transit Service runs $106,035, or 6.17 per cent of the total regional costs.

Both items are within the district’s budget.

If the agreement fails to receive approval, the district would not be able to provide its own transit service for its community as it does not have the capacity, a report reads.

“The service is an integral part of providing equitable and accessible transportation services to the public,” community services manager Jamie McEwan wrote in the report to council.

Transit service has been set as a strategic priority by Lake Country council for 2019. Council looks to enhance transit service and continue working to create a more sustainable Lake Country, while improving access to transit stops.