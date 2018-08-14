Transit improvements coming to Kelowna regional system

Kelowna’s regional transit system will see improvements made to it in September. —Image: Capital News files

Transit service in Kelowna will see a raft of improvements in September, including more service hours overall, more service in Rutland and the introduction of real-time transit information.

City council received an update about upcoming transit improvements Monday, which will include new John Hindle Drive service from downtown to UBCO, new Academy Way and Sexsmith Road service, completion and opening of the Rutland Transit Exchange and the introduction of real-time transit information on the regional system.

Related story: Kelowna council agrees with bus transit reliance

Plans for transit expansion between 2019 and 2022 were endorsed by council, including an additional 1,800 service hours for 2019 to be used to improve service on key routes currently experiencing overcrowding at peak times, and to maintain schedule reliability.

For 2020 onward, a redesign of routes serving Rutland is planned, with an initial estimate of 5,000 new service hours required.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.