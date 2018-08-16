Transit improvements underway in Kelowna’s Rutland neighbourhood

The final phase of work on transit exchange includes pushing Shepherd Road out to Rutland Road North

The extension of Shepherd Road, part of the final phase of work on the Rutland Transit Exchange, is now underway. —Image: Carli Berry/Capital News

Construction is underway on the final phase of Kelowna’s Rutland Transit Exchange and the extension of Shepherd Road between the exchange and Rutland Road North.

The $2.1 million project, using what was a long driveway between Rutland Centennial Park and the Rutland Centennial Hall, started last week and is expected to be complete by the end of September.

The work will include:

• An enhanced street landscape

• A multi-use pathway

• Street trees

• Transit amenities such as shelters, bench seating and information signs

• A new signalized intersection at Shepherd Road and Rutland Road North

According to city officials, once complete, the exchange and the road extension, will deliver the city’s full vision of integrated urban mobility in the Rutland Town Centre.

They say they’ll accommodate efficient transit access, comfortable passenger waiting areas and safe and unobstructed access for pedestrians and cyclists.

Construction hours are Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. with some work occurring outside regular construction hours in the evenings and on weekends to minimize impacts on residents and limit the time of active construction in the area.

Rutland Road North at Shepherd Road will be single-lane traffic while construction is underway and flaggers are on site.

Once the work is complete, the existing Kelowna transit bus route 8 University and the 10 North Rutland will start serving the exchange, with the 14 Black Mountain which already uses the exchange.

Upon completion of the work, the 8 University and 10 North Rutland will no longer operate on Highway 33 between Dougall Road and Rutland Road North and on Rutland Road North between Highway 33 and the new Shepherd Road extension.

The 11 South Rutland will remain on its current route for the time being and will be integrated into the exchange in 2019.

