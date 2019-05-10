Constable Josh Harms has returned to work following the Jan. 30 shooting. (Photo: Metro Vancouver Transit Police)

Transit police officer shot at Surrey SkyTrain station ‘excited to be back at work’

Josh Harms was shot in the arm at Scott Road station on Jan. 30

The Metro Vancouver Transit Police constable who was shot in the arm at a SkyTrain station in Surrey earlier this year has returned to work.

Const. Josh Harms was shot while on duty at Scott Road SkyTrain station on Jan. 30. Daon Gordon Glasgow has since been charged with attempted murder and weapons offences in the incident.

READ ALSO: Shot transit cop thanks God his injuries not worse

“After several months of recovery among compassionate family, friends and coworkers, I am excited to be back at work and contributing to a safer transit system,” Harms said in a statement Thursday.

“I look forward to returning to patrol as soon as possible, and would like to thank all who supported me as I navigated this complicated time in life.”

Harms returned to work May 7 after the “life altering ordeal,” according to transit police.

“Over the past several months, Const. Harms has undergone surgery and extensive physical rehabilitation,” the release reads.

Now that Harms is back at work, transit police said he will be assigned to light duties with the detectives in the General Investigation Unit.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

RELATED: Officers ‘breathe sigh of relief’ after Surrey SkyTrain shooting suspect arrested

Glasgow was identified as the suspect the day after the shooting, and police arrested him in Burnaby four days after the shooting.

Glasgow was charged on Feb. 12, according to Surrey RCMP. He is facing charges of attempted murder using a restricted or prohibited firearm; discharging a restricted or prohibited firearm with the intent to endanger life; intentionally discharging a firearm while being reckless to the life and safety of others; and unlawful possession of a loaded firearm.

RELATED: Daon Glasglow charged with attempted murder in transit cop shooting at Surrey SkyTrain station

RELATED: Suspect in Surrey transit cop shooting was jailed in 2011 for manslaughter in Surrey

RELATED: Surrey SkyTrain station shooting suspect was released from prison on reduced sentence


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
