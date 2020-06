The truck broke down around 12:20 p.m. on June 25

A transport truck has broken down, blocking the left lane of traffic heading northbound on Harvey Avenue in Kelowna.

The incident occurred at 12:20 p.m. at the intersection of Harvey Avenue and Kirschner Road.

The Kelowna Fire Department is on scene as traffic remains at a standstill.

More to come.

Daniel Taylor

Reporter, Kelowna Capital News

