Transport truck collision shuts down Highway 3

A detour between Keremeos and Princeton is in place following a crash on Highway 3

  • Feb. 2, 2018 9:36 a.m.
  • News

Motorists travelling in the South Okanagan on Highway 3 between Keremeos and Princeton will be detoured through the town of Hedley, Friday morning.

Two transport trucks collided just after 7 a.m. causing debris and diesel to spill on the road.

A spokesperson for the fire department said the highway will be closed and a detour in place for most of the day.

Environmentalists have been called to the scene to assess the spill and Argo has been dispatch to clean the debris.

According to those on scene, the incident occurred after a truck travelling east hit the back of another truck trailer travelling west.

Both drivers were out of the vehicles by the time emergency crews arrived, and both denied medical treatment.

One of the transport trucks suffered heavy damage to its front end.

Drivers should expect short delays in the area.

— With files Tara Bowie

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Injured Stanley Park beaver recovers at Langley centre
Next story
Top court sides with Williams Lake Indian Band in traditional land dispute

Just Posted

Fort McMurray restaurant pulls B.C. wines over pipeline controversy

Alberta restaurant owner said decision supports ‘our oilsands workers and our oil industry’

Canadian athletes celebrated prior to opening 2018 Winter Olympics

Chefs are currently racing around Kelowna searching for ingredients…

Crash closes Highway 97 in both directions

The incident occurred near Kekuli Bay just south of Vernon at about 9:30 a.m.

Feature Friday: Wake up and smell Kelowna’s emerging coffee scene

The further into the region you travel the more interesting things you find. Coffee is one of them.

Controversial ‘approval’ process eyed for new Kelowna road

City council will consider alternative approval process to accelerate building South Perimeter Road

Your Feb. 2 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

B.C. paramedic killed in ambulance crash remembered 25 years later

A ‘sliver of grief remains’ for husband after Carol Schlamp died in a tragic accident near Hope

Underdog status at Scotties OK with Team B.C.

Nanaimo rink continues to navigate through the Scotties Tournament of Hearts new format in Penticton

WATCH LIVE: Justin Trudeau holding town hall in Nanaimo

Prime Minister to hold forum at Vancouver Island University gym

VIDEO: Injured Stanley Park beaver recovers at Langley centre

Beaver, dubbed ‘Stanley,’ struck by car, chased into ocean, before being rescued by aquarium staff

BCHL Today: Express shut out Eagles and Vees chase attendance mark

BCHL Today is a (near) daily feature providing news and notes from around the junior A world.

Top court sides with Williams Lake Indian Band in traditional land dispute

Supreme Court of Canada judge that Canada failed to protect land dating back to 1858

Trudeau holds town hall in B.C. following Trans Mountain pipeline endorsement

Canada’s Prime Minister set to speak in Nanaimo Friday

Canada to send largest-ever Winter Games delegation to Pyeongchang

Canadian Olympic Committee says the team of athletes includes 122 men and 105 women

Most Read