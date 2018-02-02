Transport truck collision shuts down Highway 3

A detour between Keremeos and Princeton is in place following a crash on Highway 3

Motorists travelling in the South Okanagan on Highway 3 between Keremeos and Princeton will be detoured through the town of Hedley, Friday morning.

Two transport trucks collided just after 7 a.m. causing debris and diesel to spill on the road.

A spokesperson for the fire department said the highway will be closed and a detour in place for most of the day.

Environmentalists have been called to the scene to assess the spill and Argo has been dispatch to clean the debris.

According to those on scene, the incident occurred after a truck travelling east hit the back of another truck trailer travelling west.

Both drivers were out of the vehicles by the time emergency crews arrived, and both denied medical treatment.

One of the transport trucks suffered heavy damage to its front end.

Drivers should expect short delays in the area.

— With files Tara Bowie

