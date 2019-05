A transport truck is reported to have jackknifed by the Bernie Road/Trans-Canada Highway intersection west of Sicamous. (Google image)

A transport truck is reported to have jackknifed on the Trans-Canada Highway near the Bernie Road intersection west of Sicamous.

A witness at the scene says the truck is in the eastbound ditch with its trailer obstructing the eastbound lane. Diesel fuel is reported to be leaking from the truck.

