Transportation ministry reviewing Kelowna intersection that saw 2 crashes in 1 week

The intersection of Old Vernon Road and Highway 97 in Kelowna has made recent headlines for two serious car accidents, one killing a motorcyclist.
In July 2020, the Okanagan Gateway Transportation Study was completed in partnership with the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, the City of Kelowna, YLW, and UBCO with the proposed change of removing the left turn onto the highway.
In an email to Capital News, the ministry stated it “is engaging with the city and the airport to determine timing and next steps for advancing future improvements.”
The ministry said it will be reviewing the area to determine whether other short-term safety measures or signage would be appropriate at the intersection.
According to ICBC’s Southern Interior Crashes dashboard, the intersection at Highway 97 and Old Vernon Road saw 30 car crashes in 2021.
