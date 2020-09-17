Travel from Coldstream to Lake Country along Kal Crystal Waters trail

The newly completed extension to the Kal Crystal Waters trail utilizes parts of an old early 1900s highway.

The trail development, adjacent to the Okanagan Rail Trail (ORL), is unique in that the Regional District of North Okanagan didn’t need to purchase any land. Sections of the trail extension were granted as easements or right of ways by property owners and the Transportation Ministry while others utilized portions of the old highway.

“The discussion for the Kal Crystal Waters trail began in 2013,” Electoral Area B director said. “When the Okanagan Rail Trail began taking off in 2015, the enthusiasm and energy were understandably shifted to creating that trail.”

Once the ORL was completed, the RDNO refocused its attention to completed the Kal Crystal Waters trail, which offers a more challenging incline than the neighbouring rail trail. Options for trail looping with the Rail Trail provide a different perspective of Kalamalka Lake and the landscape for trail users.

Trail users can travel the 1.8-kilometre trail from Okanagan College to Lake Country by accessing the path from its northern access at the college or its southern access point at Crystal Waters Road.

The work was funded through Electoral Area B’s Community Works Fund.

The fund is comprised of federal gas tax funding delivered to local governments in the province to support local infrastructure priorities.

