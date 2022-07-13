Tree catches fire in Rutland

Anyone smelling smoke on the morning of July 13 in Rutland, here’s why.

Four fire engines responded just before 11a.m. to a spreading fire in the area of Highway 33 and Bryden Road, where people experiencing homelessness had allegedly taken up residence.

Inspector Paul Johnson told Capital News that a mattress had caught on fire, causing sparks among tree needles, eventually making its way up a tree.

The fire was quickly under control by first responders and put out.

Johnson added that recent rains mixed with upcoming dry and hot temperatures are a cause for concern.

READ MORE: One confirmed dead after Highway 97 crash in Peachland

City of Kelownafirefirefighters