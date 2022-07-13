(Brittany Webster/Capital News)

(Brittany Webster/Capital News)

Tree catches fire in Rutland

Mattress starts fire near Hwy. 33 and Bryden Rd.

Anyone smelling smoke on the morning of July 13 in Rutland, here’s why.

Four fire engines responded just before 11a.m. to a spreading fire in the area of Highway 33 and Bryden Road, where people experiencing homelessness had allegedly taken up residence.

Inspector Paul Johnson told Capital News that a mattress had caught on fire, causing sparks among tree needles, eventually making its way up a tree.

The fire was quickly under control by first responders and put out.

Johnson added that recent rains mixed with upcoming dry and hot temperatures are a cause for concern.

(Brittany Webster/Capital News)

(Brittany Webster/Capital News)

READ MORE: One confirmed dead after Highway 97 crash in Peachland

City of Kelownafirefirefighters

Previous story
Jason Mraz coming to Kelowna this weekend
Next story
West Kelowna mayor anxious for new city hall to be built

Just Posted

West Kelowna Mayor Gord Milsom. (Screenshot)
West Kelowna mayor anxious for new city hall to be built

(Brittany Webster/Capital News)
Tree catches fire in Rutland

(Photo - @kelownafalconsbaseball/Instagram)
Kelowna Falcons heating up like the weather

(Flickr)
Jason Mraz coming to Kelowna this weekend