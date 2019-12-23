Tree chipping, the eco-friendly way to give your tree new life after the holidays

A breakdown of where residents in the Okanagan can chip their trees

By now your Christmas tree is likely decorated with ornaments and tinsel ready for the Christmas holidays, but what do you do with it after Christmas has come and gone?

Fortunately, there is an eco-friendly way to properly dispose of your tree.

The Regional Waste Reduction Office is encouraging residents bring their trees to a chipper from Dec. 26 to Jan. 31.

The free service is available at a number of locations based on your address.

According to the organization, the trees will be chipped and composted into a nutrient-rich soil enhancer by the name of GlenGrow, which is available at the Glenmore Landfill in the spring.

If dropping a tree off at the drop off location is too difficult a task, you can cut it down in size and put the pieces in your yard waste cart for pickup once yard waste collection resumes on Mar. 2. Branches need to be no longer than five centimeters in circumference and less that one meter in length.

Make sure to remove all decorations, including tinsel before you bring it to the drop off location.

For Kelowna and the surrounding area, the drop off locations are at Ben Lee Park (parking lot at Houghton Road) and Cook Road Boat Launch (parking lot). You can also drop a tree off at the Glenmore Landfill, which is open Monday to Sunday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:45 a.m. (Closed Dec. 25, 26 and Jan. 1).

On the Westside, residents can bring their trees to Westside Residential Waste Disposal and Recycling Center (Asquith Road). The center is open Friday to Monday from 7:30 a.m. to 3:50 p.m. (Closed Dec. 25 and Jan. 1).

Lake Country has a location at Jack Seaton Park (1950 Camp Road).

For more information on tree chipping or holiday recycling, click here.

