UPDATE: Power has been returned to Peachland

Peachlanders were without power since 10:40 a.m. this morning

UPDATE

Power has been restored in Peachland.

ORIGINAL 11:30 a.m.

The power is out for about half of Peachland’s population.

According to a BC Hydro outage map, 2,600 customers have been affected since 10:40 a.m. Wednesday morning. The estimated time power will be restored is 12:30 p.m.

A tree that has fallen on power lines has caused the outage north of Highway 97, west of Highway 97, east of Princeton Avenue and south of Elliot Road.

According to DriveBC, Highway 97 is closed in both directions at Princeton Avenue as crews work to restore power.

