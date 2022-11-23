Tree light-up highlights Downtown Kelowna Association Winter Street Market

The market will be along Water Street at Stuart Park from Saturday, December 3

The Downtown Kelowna Association (DKA) is kicking off the holiday season with their annual Winter Street Market and Light Up.

Artisans, vendors, and free family activities can be found along Water Street at Stuart Park from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, December 3.

The main stage in Stuart Park will feature live entertainment and music throughout the day. Santa will be making a special guest appearance and will be available for photos at the FortisBC Santa HQ tent. All pre-booked photo appointments are full, but walk-ups are welcome.

Other activities will be hosted onsite by the Okanagan Science Centre and Let’s Talk Science, while lanterns for Light Up can be made just down the street at the Kelowna Art Gallery. Skating will be available at the Stuart Park rink, weather permitting.

The annual Christmas tree light-up will take place at 4:45 p.m.

Water Street will be closed between the Doyle Avenue and Queensway roundabouts from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. to accommodate the event.

For more details visit the DKA website.

