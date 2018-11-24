Tree of Hope lights up for another year in Kelowna

The lighting was followed by a Craft Culture Market

Residents stood in the rain Friday night to watch the annual lighting of the Tree of Hope’s 25,000 bulbs at the Landmark District.

The lighting was followed by the second annual Craft Culture Market, which takes place Friday, Saturday from 12 to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 12 to 6 p.m.

Skating and skate rentals are also available at the market’s location and food trucks are on site.

“For the past 20 years, the Tree of Hope at Landmark Centre in Kelowna has been a bright symbol of inspiration and hope to the Okanagan community. In partnership with the tenants of Landmark Centre and TD Canada Trust the Tree of Hope donates funds each year to local charitable organizations, with over $500,000 donated to date,” according to the tree’s website.


edit@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Previous story
Sunny weekend expected in Kelowna
Next story
Road safety tragedy hits home for Kelowna tow truck firm

Just Posted

Road safety tragedy hits home for Kelowna tow truck firm

Family member killed in Castlegar responding to accident scene

Your guide to winter light ups around the Okanagan

From Vernon to Summerland, with a stop in Kelowna, we’ve found some activities for you to enjoy

Tree of Hope lights up for another year in Kelowna

The lighting was followed by a Craft Culture Market

Spreading Christmas cheer: Lake Country firefighters knocking on doors for the food bank

The annual Fire Department Food Bank Campaign takes place Dec. 2 and 3.

Sunny weekend expected in Kelowna

The Central Okanagan will have a sunny weekend, with snow and showers expected Monday

VIDEO: Canada Post back-to-work bill passed in late-night Commons sitting

Next step is the Senate, set to sit Saturday and, if necessary, Sunday, dealing with the bill

Timeline of events in RCMP investigation at B.C. legislature

It started in January 2018, when House Speaker Darryl Plecas hired Alan Mullen as a special adviser

Canucks’ Roussel fined for biting Sharks defenceman

Forward Antoine Roussel has been ordered to pay $5,000 for biting Marc-Edouard Vlasic

Letter: Kelowna’s character and make up defended

“Why does he feel entitled to be elected?”

Letter: Don’t be a Grinch – keep the Kelowna skating rink fire going

“Give the warmth of the fire back to the children and their families.”

Letter: Kelowna healthy housing strategy falls behind timeline

“The first challenge to the strategy came with a development application for the Brooklyn.”

Letter: Back to work legislation a win for Canada Post

Kelowna - “Canada Post can always rely on back to work legislation.”

Letter: Firefighters recognized for fighting their own battles

Thank you to the West Kelowna Fire Department

Letter: Kelowna council not dealing with safety concerns of public

“Our concerns with the same problem have been ridiculed by the stakeholders.”

Most Read