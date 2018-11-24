Tree of Hope lights up for another year in Kelowna

The lighting was followed by a Craft Culture Market

Residents stood in the rain Friday night to watch the annual lighting of the Tree of Hope’s 25,000 bulbs at the Landmark District.

The lighting was followed by the second annual Craft Culture Market, which takes place Friday, Saturday from 12 to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 12 to 6 p.m.

Skating and skate rentals are also available at the market’s location and food trucks are on site.

“For the past 20 years, the Tree of Hope at Landmark Centre in Kelowna has been a bright symbol of inspiration and hope to the Okanagan community. In partnership with the tenants of Landmark Centre and TD Canada Trust the Tree of Hope donates funds each year to local charitable organizations, with over $500,000 donated to date,” according to the tree’s website.

