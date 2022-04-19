(Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

Tree struck, light knocked over in Harvey Ave. crash in Kelowna

Single-vehicle incident at Harvey Avenue and Banks Road.

Traffic was halted in the northbound right-hand lane of Harvey Avenue at Banks Road on Tuesday afternoon after a vehicle struck a tree.

Capital News spoke to a witness on scene who said that they saw the vehicle swerve off of the road and hit the tree, taking out a light standard as well in the process. Emergency crews made note that the incident exposed some wires.

Crews broke the driver’s side window was broken and the door cut off as the driver had to be extricated from the vehicle, with two fire engines, one police cruiser and one ambulance attending the scene.

The man was able to stand and was walked over to a waiting stretcher.

There did not appear to be any other vehicles involved, and the cause of the incident is unknown.

(File photo)
(Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
Murray Rankin, B.C. minister of indigenouse relations and reconcilitation, announces grants to reduce wildfire risks at the Kalamalka See Orchard Tuesday, April 19. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Fire & Flower has nearly 90 stores across Canada (Photo/Fire & Flower)
