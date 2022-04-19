Tree struck, light knocked over in Harvey Ave. crash in Kelowna

Traffic was halted in the northbound right-hand lane of Harvey Avenue at Banks Road on Tuesday afternoon after a vehicle struck a tree.

Capital News spoke to a witness on scene who said that they saw the vehicle swerve off of the road and hit the tree, taking out a light standard as well in the process. Emergency crews made note that the incident exposed some wires.

Crews broke the driver’s side window was broken and the door cut off as the driver had to be extricated from the vehicle, with two fire engines, one police cruiser and one ambulance attending the scene.

The man was able to stand and was walked over to a waiting stretcher.

There did not appear to be any other vehicles involved, and the cause of the incident is unknown.

Breaking – single vehicle crash on Highway 97 just north of Banks Road. Car crashed into a tree and knocked a light standard over. Fire cutting driver door off to get the driver out @KelownaCapNews @BlackPressMedia #Kelowna pic.twitter.com/wIHFFFUKm7 — Jordy Cunningham (@CunninghamJordy) April 19, 2022

