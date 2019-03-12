David Ernest Friesen, from Penticton, is facing two charges of exposing his genitals to a person under the age of 16, a single charge of committing indecent act in a public place and two breach of probation order charges. (Facebook photo)

Trial begins for South Okanagan man who allegedly exposed genitals to youth

Penticton man allegedly approached children at a playground

The trial for a Penticton man who allegedly exposed his genitals to children at a playground started today in provincial court.

David Ernest Friesen is facing two charges of exposing his genitals to a person under the age of 16, a single charge of committing indecent act in a public place and two breach of probation order charges.

Judge Gregory Koturbash heard that two children were approached by an older male in the afternoon of Oct. 14, 2018 at the Kiwanis Park Playground on Edmonton Avenue.

During his first appearance in court Crown counsel at the time, Ann Lerchs, said the children were approached by a man who “pulled his pants down and said to them ‘get over here.’”

RCMP Const. Corey Sutherland testified this morning how one of the children at the park, a 13-year-old, picked Friesen’s photo out of a lineup, identifying him as the person at the park who exposed himself.

Crown counsel Nashina Devji said she expects the trial to last a day and a half and that one of the children will be testifying via closed circuit video later today.

During his initial appearance in court, Crown counsel said Friesen is facing two breach of condition charges related to his probation from being convicted on Oct. 30, 2017 of committing an indecent act and two counts of exposing his genitals to two children and a woman at the Penticton Public Library parking lot in 2016.

