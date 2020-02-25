Tejwant Danjou is accused of second-degree murder in the July 2018 death of Rama Gauravarapu in West Kelowna. (File)

Surrey man pleads guilty on first day of West Kelowna murder trial

Tejwant Danjou is charged with second-degree murder in the July 2018 death of Rama Gauravarapu

UPDATE: 10:43 a.m.

Tejwant Danjou’s guilty plea has been accepted by the court. The Surrey resident wants to be sentenced today but Justice Beames is hesitant to this possibility. She is likely to arrage sentencing within the next month.

————

UPDATE: 10:13 a.m.

In a bombshell start to what is supposed to be a five-week trial, Tejwant Danjou is attempting to plead guilty to second-degree murder against the advice of his counsel.

BC Supreme Court Justice Alison Beames has stood down the proceedings so Danjou can consult his counsel. She wants to make sure he fully understands what he’s pleading to.

Danjou said the crown offered him a 10-year sentence in a plea deal. Second-degree murder comes with a mandatory life sentence — likely this would pertain to the parole eligibility.

Proceedings should resume shortly.

More to come.

_______

Original Story:

Trial begins today (Feb. 25) for a Surrey man accused of murdering a woman in the Okanagan.

Tejwant Danjou is charged with second-degree murder in the July 2018 death of Rama Gauravarapu in West Kelowna. The trial is expected to take up to five weeks.

Danjou was arrested on July 22, 2018 after police were called to the Best Western hotel in the 3400-block of Carrington Road following a report of a woman in need of assistance.

Police said the woman, later identified as Gauravarapu, died that night and Danjou, who was 69-years-old at the time, was charged with killing her.

Police also said the two were known to each other and a code used on Danjou’s court file is reserved for cases where the victim and accused are in, or were previously in, a close and personal or intimate relationship.

Gauravarapu had been a financial planner at a Surrey Royal Bank branch for 20 years.

Danjou had been a real estate agent and after he was charged his real estate licence was suspended by the Real Estate Council of British Columbia.

More to come.

READ MORE: Surrey real estate agent charged in West Kelowna murder loses licence

READ MORE: Charges laid in West Kelowna killing

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Interior Health appoints administrator at Summerland Seniors Village

Just Posted

Surrey man pleads guilty on first day of West Kelowna murder trial

Tejwant Danjou is charged with second-degree murder in the July 2018 death of Rama Gauravarapu

Kelowna karate athletes bring home gold at 2020 BC Winter Games

Eight Kelowna-based athletes won gold medals last week

Kelowna council denies proposed provincial pot shop

The shop was proposed within 500 metres of an already approved location

Kelowna mayor to request RCMP’s ‘unfounded’ sexual assault report

RCMP said the report was completed over a month ago but have yet to release it or make a statement

Criminality not suspected in Ellison trailer fire death

The body was discovered after crews responded to reports of a house fire

Morning Start: How many grapes go into a bottle of wine?

Your morning start for Tuesday, February 25, 2020.

PHOTOS: Flashlights as headlights, no insurance lands B.C. driver nearly $2K in fines

Pick-up truck was also impounded, Vancouver police say

IHOP to host seventh annual National Pancake Day

IHOP will be offering free short-stack pancakes in support of BC Children’s Hospital on Tuesday

Financial expert to help South Okanagan school board with substantial deficit

The board of trustees for School District 67 will hire outside help to deal with budget concerns

Trout ‘doing quite well’ at Kootenay hatchery after otters, who ate 150 fish, relocated

River otters had been pillaging a moat outside the facility for months, gobbling up about 150 trout

Shuswap animal sanctuary seeks to fit frostbitten baby goat with prosthetic leg

Fundraiser started to help Zuri, newest resident of Twin Hearts Animal Sanctuary

Chase rail blockade resumes after four-day truce

Protest held in solidarity with Wet’suwet’en First Nation regarding RCMP, LNG pipeline

UPDATE: Two killed in fiery collision on Highway 1 near Revelstoke

The Trans Canada Highway was closed for four hours

‘We’re all vulnerable’: Harvey Weinstein’s trial could change how sex assault survivors viewed

Disgraced Hollywood mogul convicted on two charges

Most Read