Trial date for Rutland killing to be set today

A trial date for the man charged in the 2014 murder of Christopher Ausman is expected to be scheduled today.

Steven Randy Pirko was charged with the second-degree murder of Ausman on Nov. 18, 2016 and a recent preliminary inquiry gave the go-ahead for a trial.

Ausman’s body was discovered lying on the sidewalk along Highway 33 in the early hours of Jan. 25, 2014.

“From the early on-set of this investigation there were key factors to suggest that Christopher’s death was suspicious in nature, as such the Kelowna RCMP Serious Crime Unit assumed conduct of the investigation into his death,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, in a press release issued at the time of the incident.

