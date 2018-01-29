Trial date set for Kamloops man charged with beating teen

A Kamloops man accused of beating a teen will get a trial in October.

The trial for a Kamloops man accused of beating a teen into a coma on his property in 2016 will take place in Kelowna later this year.

Kristopher Teichrieb’s six week trial was scheduled Monday for Oct. 15.

Teichrieb, 41, has been in custody since the early-morning hours of June 19, 2016, when he is alleged to have assaulted Jessie Simpson, who was then 18.

RELATED: TRIAL MOVED

Simpson, who is now 20 and remains in hospital, was assaulted at Holt Street and Clifford Avenue in Brocklehurst, not far from Teichrieb’s home.

Simpson’s friends and family have said the teen was celebrating high school graduation the night before the attack and may have been searching for a group of friends when he was attacked.

RELATED: TRIAL DELAYED

After spending months in a coma, Simpson began to wake up following brain surgery in early 2017. Since then, his health has fluctuated and he has been transferred from his room at Royal Inland Hospital to the facility’s intensive-care unit multiple times.

In June, a judge declared Simpson legally infirm, appointing his mother to act on his behalf.

The Kamloops case gained a lot of public attention, prompting the change in trial venue to Kelowna.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.


kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kelowna RCMP investigate numerous thefts from vehicles

Just Posted

Kelowna RCMP investigate numerous thefts from vehicles

Kelowna RCMP continue to investigate a number of theft from vehicles in the Kelowna area

Men accused in Michael Bonin’s murder appear in Kelowna court

The three men charged with murder in connection with the death of a 20-year-old Alberta man were in court

Trial date set for Kamloops man charged with beating teen

A Kamloops man accused of beating a teen will get a trial in October.

Next court date scheduled for West Kelowna attempted murder case

A West Kelowna man charged with attempted murder is expected to be back in court Feb. 6.

Update: Nine suspected fatal overdoses over five days

The Interior Healthy Authority is warning residents after nine suspected overdoses in the region in five days

Warming up Penticton with a taste of Mardi Gras

Tiny Islands keeps young audience on thier feet

WATCH: B.C. man captures images of large orca pod near Sechelt

Martin Michael got up close with photos and video of a pod of orcas this past weekend

Jones remains undefeated at Scotties Tournament of Hearts

Two teams in Pool A are 3-0 at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts

B.C. Wine Authority relocates to Summerland

Office and equipment now at site on Prairie Valley Road

Conservative candidates facing sex assault allegations won’t be allowed to run

Federal Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer speaks out on latest sexual assault allegations

Kelowna bantam girls take Abbotsford tourney

The Rockets edge host Ice 2-1 in final of recreational tourney

ICBC to cap minor injury awards, review insurance deductibles

Attorney General David Eby says body shop costs rising along with crashes, claims

Two Canadian women arrested in Cambodia, charged over party photos

Several foreigners accused of producing pornographic photos during party near Angkor Wat temple

Senators urge Liberals to act on privacy, security issues with self-driving cars

Committee says feds need to better co-ordinate action to avoid playing catch-up

Most Read