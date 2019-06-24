Trial dates set for three men accused of 2017 killing near Hope

Lawyers for the accused appeared in Kelowna at B.C. Supreme Court on Monday

Michael Bonin, 20-years-old from Alberta, was discovered deceased on Peers Creek Forest Service Road north of Hope on April 20, 2017. (Black Press Media)

The lawyers for three men accused of a 2017 murder appeared in B.C. Supreme Court in Kelowna, Monday.

Ryan Watt and Joshua Fleurant are charged with the first-degree murder of 20-year-old Michael Bonin, while Jared Jorgensen is charged with second-degree murder.

READ MORE: Charge reduced for one of three accused in 2017 murder of Alberta man

Bonin was discovered dead on Peers Creek Forest Service Road north of Hope on April 20, 2017.

Fleurant was present via video from Kamloops Regional Correctional Centre Monday, while both Jorgenson and Watt’s defence lawyers appeared on their behalf.

The lawyers for the accused will appear in court on July 10, to schedule their trial dates. Flueant again will appear by video, while Jorgenson and Watt have been excused.

READ MORE: Men accused in Michael Bonin’s murder knew him: IHIT

Fleurent and Watt’s trial dates will be set for October 15, 2019, for 14 days.

Jorgensen is expected to set his trial for April 14, 2020, for 14 days.

Both Watt and Fleurant remain in custody. Jorgensen was granted bail in June 2018.

@LarynGilmour
laryn.gilmour@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Two bear cubs saved near Revelstoke after mother hit by car
Next story
Surrey RCMP raises Pride flag amid din of protesters

Just Posted

Several accidents slow traffic on Hwy 5 south of Kamloops

Drivers are expected to be stuck for up to 90 minutes

AquaHacking Challenge comes to Okanagan to help address water issues

Between 2015 and 2018, the program has resulted in 12 active startups with 75 per cent still active

Black smoke billowing from rustic camping trailer

A recreational camping vehicle has caught on fire in a treed area, more information to come

2018 annual report: Crime increased in almost every statistical category in Lake Country

Report states there were 617 offences in 2018; almost 100 more than 2017

Inn from the Cold Kelowna shutters doors after 20 years

Despite continued efforts, not-for-profit failed to find new lease space forcing closure

VIDEO: Weekday weather update for the Okanagan Valley

Prepare for a rainy week with a chance of thunderstorms

Memorials set up to honour Antarctica explorer

In 1913, two memorials in Summerland honoured Naval Officer Robert Scott

Top B.C. court upholds ruling that struck down indefinite solitary confinement

Feds had appealed ruling in case brought by B.C. Civil Liberties Association, John Howard Society

Biker airlifted from Okanagan mountain resort

22-year-old injured at SilverStar Mountain Resort

Heroism medal for B.C. woman who tried to save wheelchair-bound man stuck on rail tracks

Julie Callaghan awarded Carnegie Medal from U.S.-based foundation for ‘extraordinary heroism’

Surrey RCMP raises Pride flag amid din of protesters

There were about 30 protesters on either side, and 20 Mounties doing crowd control

Premier releases details on Similkameen affordable housing project

The proposed project in Keremeos will be designed to include one-, two- and three-bedroom units

B.C. students’ camping trip goes ahead despite tents getting stolen

Nanaimo businesses, school staff and parents ensure trip goes on

Disaster relief: four tips for coping with wildfires, smoky skies

Being shrouded in smoke or having to flee from wildfires can cause anxiety, stress, depression

Most Read