Trial for former hockey coach accused of voyeurism in Penticton set for 2024

William ‘Bill’ Frank Rotheisler, was the head coach for the Castlegar Rebels in 2018. (Chelsea Novak/Castlegar News)

The trial for as former hockey coach charged with voyeurism has been scheduled for January, 2024.

William Frank Rotheisler, born in 1982 was charged with secretly observing and/or recording nudity in a private place in Penticton in July of 2022.

He last appeared in Penticton’s Court on April 18 to schedule a date. Three days have now been set aside for his trial in Penticton starting Jan. 16, 2024.

Rotheisler has been a coach for junior hockey in B.C. for many years, including with the Princeton Posse, the Castlegar Rebels, the Comox Valley Glacier Kings, and most recently the Creston Valley Thunder Cats.

According to Rotheisler’s LinkedIn, he was also a program director and coach at the Okanagan Hockey Academy for a number of years.

