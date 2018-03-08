Trial scheduled for Kelowna man charged with 2014 murder

Steven Pirko will face a jury in November

The man charged in the 2014 killing of Christopher Ausman face a judge and jury Nov. 19.

Steven Randy Pirko was charged with the second-degree murder Nov. 18, 2016, nearly three years after Ausman’s body was found on the sidewalk along Highway 33 in the early hours of Jan. 25, 2014.

“From the early on-set of this investigation there were key factors to suggest that Christopher’s death was suspicious in nature, as such the Kelowna RCMP Serious Crime Unit (SCU) assumed conduct of the investigation into his death,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, in a press release issued at the time of the incident.

Pirko has had other charges brought against him in the past. He was also sentenced to nine months in prison in June for two counts of break and enter and another charge of possession of stolen property he’d pleaded guilty to.

“I’m sorry for my actions,” Pirko told the court via the video feed from the Okanagan Correction Centre, where he’s been held since his November 2016 arrest.

“I wouldn’t have done these things if I wasn’t addicted to heroin … I’m trying to make the best of a crappy situation.”

Previous story
Snowfall warning in effect for Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass
Next story
Number of women in tech growth in the Okanagan

Just Posted

Two towers proposed for Kelowna site

Mixed residential/commercial plan for property adjacent to Orchard Park Mall

It’s International Women’s Day — here’s what you can do

Mayor Colin Basran will follow with a Proclamation declaring March 8 International Women’s Day.

Trial scheduled for Kelowna man charged with 2014 murder

Steven Pirko will face a jury in November

Kelowna installing more ‘dark fibre’

Section of Glenmore Road will be see installation March 12

Phone scam reported from West Kelowna

The city is warning its customers of a scam involving water utilities

Spirits shine at Prohibition Party

PHOTOS: Okanagan Spirits’ 2nd annual event draws a crowd of 1920s clad flappers and gangsters

Snowfall warning in effect for Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass

It’s back to winter conditions

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Giants send Rockets to 5th straight loss

Tyler Benson scores in overtime to lead Vancouver past Kelowna Wednesday at Prospera Place

Coyotes score with a minute left to slide past Canucks

Derek Stepan nets game-winner to lift Arizona over Vancouver

Search for Ryan Shtuka goes on

Salmon Arm woman and her dog volunteer at Sun Peaks Resort

Body discovered at Kamloops pulp mill

Police are investigating after a body was discovered in a pond at the Domtar Pulp Mill

First Nation land transferred as part of resort deal near Kamloops

Crown land is being transferred as part of a deal related to the Valemount Glacier Resort

South Okanagan cop chided in not-guilty verdict for youth sex assault

No police notes, no DNA test and no chance for girl to identify or absolve alleged assaulter until pre-trial

Most Read