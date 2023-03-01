Trial set for Salmon Arm man charged with child sexual abuse-related offences

A Salmon Arm man will be standing trial in January 2024 for offences related to child sexual abuse and exploitation material. (File photo)

A Salmon Arm man facing several charges related to child sexual abuse and exploitation material won’t be going to trial until 2024.

Brecken Peters, 25, was facing three child pornography charges stemming from 2018 to 2020 when he was charged with three additional charges stemming from 2021.

On Feb. 27, 2023 in BC Supreme Court in Kamloops, a trial date was set for Jan. 8, 2024 on all six charges.

The three earlier charges include one count of possession of child pornography and two counts of distribution of child pornography. Peters was arrested regarding the earlier charges on June 25, 2021, the result of an investigation by the BC Integrated Child Exploitation Unit.

The charges in 2021 include one count of possession, one count of making child pornography and one count of child luring. The later charges were entered in BC Supreme Court in Salmon Arm on Feb. 14, 2023.

None of the charges has been proven in court.

(An international movement currently exists to remove the term ‘child pornography’ from use and replace it with terms such as ‘child sexual abuse and exploitation material’ to convey that sexualized material representing children is a form of child sexual abuse.)

