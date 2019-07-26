Trial starts for West Kelowna man charged with murdering his wife

A West Kelowna man charged with the 2015 killing of his wife appeared in B.C. Supreme Court in Kelowna on Friday.

Kevin Costin, who is in his late 50’s, was set to have his trial begin on Monday, but because of complications with the Okanagan Correction Services providing him the means to review his disclosure forms, it was delayed.

Costin was charged with second-degree murder, arson, and indignity to human remains on May 26, 2017, in relation to the death of his wife 37-year-old Hazel Budiongan.

Crown and defence are now working with the judge to decide how Costin’s trial will proceed.

There are multiple publication bans on the case preventing further information to be released.

Costin will be back in B.C. Supreme Court on Monday.

