Tribute concert raises over $21,000 for youth treatment centre

The concert was held at the Kelowna Community Theatre on Friday, Oct. 25

The tribute concert featured the music of ABBA and Fleetwood Mac. (Contributed)

A tribute concert for teens raised $21,630 in support of building a youth treatment centre in the Okanagan last Friday.

Organized by Valley First Insurance and hosted by councillor Ryan Donn, attendees were entertained with well-known songs by ABBA and Fleetwood Mac, as well as a surprise performance by Donn and Leah West to open the evening at the Kelowna Community Theatre.

All proceeds from the event were donated to the Bridge Youth and Family Services Youth Recovery House campaign.

“The night was such a success,” said Celine Thompson, executive director of the Bridge Youth and Family Services.

“A tribute to our young people and a righteous cause that will ensure their health and well-being. Valley First and Ryan Donn exemplify the compassion and leadership needed to elicit change in our community.”

The Bridge and Youth Family Services is raising funds to build a 16-bed, live-in treatment centre for youth aged 18 and under to heal and recover from addiction. There are fewer than 50 publicly funded treatment beds for youth in B.C. and none in the interior for those under 17 years of age.

For more information visit youthrecoveryhouse.ca

