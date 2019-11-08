Sarah Lewis was found dead on Oct. 18 in a wooded area of Sant Josep de sa Talaia in Ibiza, Spain. (Facebook)

Tributes, support pour in for Salmon Arm woman who died in Ibiza

GoFundMe account set up to help family of Sarah Lewis with funeral, legal expenses

Tributes to Sarah Lewis praise the former Salmon Arm woman for her creativity and passion for life.

Lewis died on Oct. 18 in Ibiza, Spain, and a GoFundMe page has been started by family to help cover legal and funeral costs. The 33-year-old Salmon Arm Secondary grad was an artist, festival producer and one of the founders of The Nature Project, an organization dedicated to the protection of environmental paradises such as Ibiza, its animals and aquatic wildlife, and taking positive action to ensure the future of the planet.

On the GoFundMe page, Lewis is remembered for her bright energy, contagious laugh and ability to light up an entire room with her presence.

“Expenses to the family have incurred fast and even more so being in Europe and the family residing in Salmon Arm, BC,” the description reads. “We are asking for donations to aid Sarah’s family for transportation, legal and funeral costs.”

Sarah’s brother, Steve Lewis, has been in Spain dealing with related legal and court issues. He said a “Sarah-mony” was held on Monday, Nov. 4.

As of noon on Wednesday, Nov. 6, the GoFundMe page for Sarah had raised $12,300 of the $20,000 goal.

Tributes, support pour in for Salmon Arm woman who died in Ibiza

GoFundMe account set up to help family of Sarah Lewis with funeral, legal expenses

