Halloween starts at 3 p.m. at the mall

Halloween is set to start nice and early this year.

Trick-or-treaters, dressed as superheroes, pirates, zombies, ghouls and everything else will be swarming Orchard Park Plaza this afternoon in search of the best candy.

Stores at the mall will be handing out candy and treats starting at 3 p.m.

For more information check out the event’s FaceBook page.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.