A pickup truck towing a horse trailer outside West Kelowna caught on fire on Sunday, June 2. (Files)

Truck and trailer catches fire on highway, two escape unscathed

Emergency crews monitored the site Sunday to ensure fire did not spread to woods

A pickup truck towing a horse trailer caught fire on Sunday outside of West Kelowna, and the two passengers were lucky to escape unharmed.

“The driver and lone passenger, a man and a woman, were returning home to Prince George when their vehicle suddenly burst into flames,” Kelowna RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said.

The two were driving on Highway 97C travelling away from West Kelowna, nearing Penask Summit when the full-sized pickup truck and horse trailer ignited and was quickly engulfed in flames.

The fire department was unable to attend as the vehicle was outside of the fire protection zone. RCMP emergency crews attended the scene and monitored the fire to ensure it did not spread into the treed areas.

Once completely cooled, the scorched truck and trailer were towed from the freeway.

“It was truly fortunate that the vehicle occupants were able to safely escape uninjured, and that there were no horses inside the trailer at the time of the blaze,” O’Donaghey said.

“According to the Prince George couple, they had just dropped off their horses in the Kelowna area.”

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880.

