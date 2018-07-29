Update: One lane reopens at site of truck fire south of Merritt

A truck and horse trailer in flames were seen on the Coquihalla

A truck and trailer engulfed in flames on the Coquihalla. It is believed the incident took place near the Juliet Creek Bridge exit. Screenshot from video

Update 4:11 p.m. July 29

DriveBC has told drivers to expect only 20-minute delays due to congestion when travelling between Hope and Merritt. Drivers had been told to expect two hour delays but now with one lane of traffic at the site of the car fire open and another incident at the Coquihalla Summit cleared the expected delay time has been reduced.

Original story

A truck and horse trailer were engulfed in flames and black smoke on the Coquihalla on Sunday afternoon.

A social media post shows a person leading a horse away from the fire alongside the road near the Juliet Creek Bridge exit.

The cause of the fire and if there were any injuries is not known at this time.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

The left lane has been opened.

