Collision occurred around 10:45 a.m.

A collision involving a truck slowed traffic on Lower Glenrosa Road in West Kelowna this morning.

The collision occurred around 10:45 a.m. at Lower Glenrosa and Glenway Road.

The driver’s injuries are unknown, but paramedics, firefighters and police were on scene.

Traffic is alternating in one lane on Lower Glenrosa.

@michaelrdrguez

michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

car crash