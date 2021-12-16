Truck crashes into fence, down embankment in West Kelowna

A driver of a pickup truck was able to walk away after the vehicle crashed through a fence and down an embankment, Thursday morning.

The incident happened about 9:30 a.m. in West Kelowna near the Boys and Girls Club at 2829 Inverness Road.

According to the driver, the road was very slippery at the time and despite having sandbags in the back of the truck, she lost control and ended up crashing into a fence.

Snow had been falling across the Okanagan for several hours before the collision. No other vehicles were involved and traffic was not impacted by the incident

The white pickup truck had to be towed from the scene.

