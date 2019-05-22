Truck dumped on embankment near Big White

The truck was allegedly reported stolen from Kelowna

A large truck is dangling off a steep bank on a forest service road near Big White.

According to witnesses the truck has been parked on the embankment since last week. The white truck which appears to be a business vehicle for Kelowna Express is badly damaged and has several smashed windows.

There are reports the vehicle was stolen from Kelowna and RCMP are aware of the situation.

It’s unclear when the truck will be towed from the area.

READ MORE: Police dog helps track down car thief in Kelowna

READ MORE: Dog missing from Kelowna BC SPCA foster home

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Trudeau’s action plan on climate change brings B.C. politician out of retirement

Just Posted

Truck dumped on embankment near Big White

The truck was allegedly reported stolen from Kelowna

Big White firefighters rescue frozen dog from ice

The fire crew found a dog stuck in the at Lake Paul on May 20

Former Kelowna Rocket makes history with Great Britian at hockey championships

Jackson Whistle was part of the team’s first win at this level since 1962

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: mix of sun and cloud

Rain is expected tomorrow

Kelowna Blues repeat as touch football champions

The Kelowna Blues won the 39th Annual Maybowl Western Canada Touch Football Tournament

Killer of Calgary mother, daughter gets no parole for 50 years

A jury found Edward Downey guilty last year in the deaths of Sara Baillie, 34, and five-year-old Taliyah Marsman

Update: Plan to see more smoke from South Okanagan wildfire

Richter Creek wildfire, 12 kilometres west of Osoyoos, is an estimated 400 hectares

Crackdown on money laundering does not include federal public inquiry: minister

An independent report commissioned concluded $7.4 billion was laundered in B.C. last year

Trudeau’s action plan on climate change brings B.C. politician out of retirement

Terry Lake, a former B.C. health minister, is running for federal office in Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo

Survey finds minimal progress in Canadian military’s fight against sexual misconduct

1.6 per cent of regular-force members — 900 military personnel — reported having been victims of sexual assaults over past year

Okanagan woman hopes to bring attention to high number of medical errors in Canada

Retired nurse requires over 300 signatures for petition with June 13 deadline

Raptors beat Bucks 120-102 to even series at 2-2

Lowry pours in 25 as Toronto moves within two games of NBA Finals

Body of missing snowmobiler recovered from Great Slave Lake

Police confirm the body is that of one of three missing snowmobilers

North Okanagan tests out two $10/day childcare sites

Katrine Conroy came to Vernon to tour universal child care prototype sites, including the one at Maven Lane

Most Read