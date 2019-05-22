Truck dumped on embankment near Big White

The truck was allegedly reported stolen from Kelowna

A large truck is dangling off a steep bank on a forest service road near Big White.

According to witnesses the truck has been parked on the embankment since last week. The white truck which appears to be a business vehicle for Kelowna Express is badly damaged and has several smashed windows.

There are reports the vehicle was stolen from Kelowna and RCMP are aware of the situation.

It’s unclear when the truck will be towed from the area.

