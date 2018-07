A fire was extinguished in the Turtle Bay Crossing complex

The Lake Country Fire Department extinguished a fire in the back of a restoration and cleaning truck this afternoon.

The truck was located in the Turtle Bay Crossing complex, on Oceola Road in Lake Country.

The truck was fully engulfed in flames, according to a Facebook post.

There were no injuries, said fire chief Steve Windsor, via email.

More to come.

